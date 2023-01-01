$6,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
AAA Auto Group
647-633-3299
2009 Honda CR-V
2009 Honda CR-V
4WD 5DR LX
Location
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
647-633-3299
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
219,188KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10210362
- Stock #: 813923
- VIN: 5J6RE48379L813923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,188 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Honda CR-V | AWD | SOLD AS IS |null
Vehicle Features
Safety
Side Curtain Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Interior
Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Maintenance Minder system
digital trip meter
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Ambient console lighting
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Under seat storage bin
Upper & lower glove compartments
Retractable centre tray table
Exterior
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Black door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Black heated pwr mirrors
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Mechanical
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system
Media / Nav / Comm
aux input jack
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers
Additional Features
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
17 steel wheels
WMA/MP3 playback
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AAA Auto Group
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6