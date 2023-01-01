Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

219,188 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

2009 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

219,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10210362
  • Stock #: 813923
  • VIN: 5J6RE48379L813923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,188 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda CR-V | AWD | SOLD AS IS |

null

Vehicle Features

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners

Interior

Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Maintenance Minder system
digital trip meter
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Ambient console lighting
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Under seat storage bin
Upper & lower glove compartments
Retractable centre tray table

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Black door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Black heated pwr mirrors
P225/65R17 all-season tires

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Media / Nav / Comm

aux input jack
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers

Additional Features

Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
17 steel wheels
WMA/MP3 playback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

