2009 Honda CR-V

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
LOADED CR-V EX-L 4WD ACCIDENT FREE ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH CARPROOF, HEATED LEATHER, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, ALLOYS, KEYLESS, BLUETOOTH++
Arriving very soon!AS DEALERS, WHEN ADVERTISING VEHICLES AS IS WE HAVE TO WRITE THIS DISCLOSURE EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL... KEEP IN MIND We must state now through OMVIC by law: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. ONTARIO REGISTERED UCDA DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - WE FINANCE EVERYONE VISIT OUR SHOWROOM TODAY AND BUY YOUR DREAM CAR WITH CONFIDENCE ALL OF OUR CARS COME PRE-SALE INSPECTED & CERTIFIED IMPORT MOTORS CANADA 4254 Chesswood Dr North York, ON M3J 2B9 416-398-3500 Mon to Fri: 10am to 7pm Sat: 10am to 5pm
