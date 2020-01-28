Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD NAV ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Sale Price

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 267,503KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4586004
  • VIN: 5J6RE487X9L809111
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

LOADED CR-V EX-L 4WD ACCIDENT FREE ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH CARPROOF, HEATED LEATHER, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, ALLOYS, KEYLESS, BLUETOOTH++

Arriving very soon!

AS DEALERS, WHEN ADVERTISING VEHICLES AS IS WE HAVE TO WRITE THIS DISCLOSURE EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL... KEEP IN MIND We must state now through OMVIC by law: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.   ONTARIO REGISTERED UCDA DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - WE FINANCE EVERYONE VISIT OUR SHOWROOM TODAY AND BUY YOUR DREAM CAR WITH CONFIDENCE ALL OF OUR CARS COME PRE-SALE INSPECTED & CERTIFIED IMPORT MOTORS CANADA  4254 Chesswood Dr North York, ON M3J 2B9 416-398-3500 Mon to Fri: 10am to 7pm Sat: 10am to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Sun/Moonroof

