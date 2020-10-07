Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Access Motors

416-736-7641

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

198,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6199305
  • Stock #: 9095
  • VIN: KMHDU45D09U781578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLEAN FOR ITS AGE, AUTOMATIC!!! LOADED WITH PW, PM, PL, CRUISE , Super reliable well affordable economical sedan, free of accident clean Carfax, call for test drive today

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

