***SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**IMMACULATE COND.**AWD 3.3LV6**VERY RELIABLE!!**WARRANTY INCLUDED**

2009 HYUNDAI SANTE FE LIMITED AWD 3.3L V6 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK IN MINT CONDITION!! NO RUST RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT AND I READY TO BE DRIVEN!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES 18 ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRE, FACTORY STEPBARS, MINT BLACK EXTERIOR, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, AC, USB CONNECTIVITY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTME AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF 7,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! THIS PRICE INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

172,855 KM

Details

$7,799

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD 3.3L *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*MINT COND*

13168763

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD 3.3L *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*MINT COND*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,855KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMSH73E29H298713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,855 KM

Vehicle Description

***SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**IMMACULATE COND.**AWD 3.3LV6**VERY RELIABLE!!**WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

2009 HYUNDAI SANTE FE LIMITED AWD 3.3L V6 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK IN MINT CONDITION!! NO RUST RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT AND I READY TO BE DRIVEN!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRE, FACTORY STEPBARS, MINT BLACK EXTERIOR, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, AC, USB CONNECTIVITY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTME AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF 7,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! THIS PRICE INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY! 

***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave North York, ON 

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe