$7,799+ taxes & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
Limited AWD 3.3L *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*MINT COND*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,855 KM
Vehicle Description
***SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**IMMACULATE COND.**AWD 3.3LV6**VERY RELIABLE!!**WARRANTY INCLUDED**
2009 HYUNDAI SANTE FE LIMITED AWD 3.3L V6 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK IN MINT CONDITION!! NO RUST RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT AND I READY TO BE DRIVEN!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRE, FACTORY STEPBARS, MINT BLACK EXTERIOR, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, AC, USB CONNECTIVITY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTME AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF 7,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! THIS PRICE INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!
***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Resale Inc.
