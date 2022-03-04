$7,980+ tax & licensing
$7,980
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8521979
- VIN: 5NMSH73E59H285146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather,Sunroof , Navigation
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price to the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic
