2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8521979
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E59H285146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Hyundai
Santa Fe Automatic 3.3L 6-Cyl Gasoline
Leather,Sunroof , Navigation

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price to the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

