2009 Infiniti G37

206,167 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2009 Infiniti G37

2009 Infiniti G37

Luxury

2009 Infiniti G37

Luxury

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

206,167KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6086058
  • Stock #: R1719
  • VIN: JNKCV61F29M354126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,167 KM

Vehicle Description

"AS IS SPECIAL" This vehicle is being sold AS-IS at a very low price to move fast! We will provide you with: • Full disclosure (history/accident search) • CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request! • Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom. • A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student. *We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

**As per regulations, OMVIC requires us to state: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Call our sales department for more information regarding this rule.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Keyless Start

