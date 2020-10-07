+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2009 Infiniti G35X, A Great Performance Infiniti ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2009 Infiniti G37 comes with a 3.7 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 328 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes HEATED SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM. "When it was new, reviewers praised the 2009 G37 for offering performance and refinement that rivals the highly-regarded BMW 3-Series. They said it has a comfortable cockpit and all the mechanical makings of a good sport sedan..." (cars.usnews.com). Includes ALL WHEEL DRIVE ! Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
