2009 Infiniti G37

236,000 KM

Details

$5,488

+ tax & licensing
$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2009 Infiniti G37

2009 Infiniti G37

SEDAN

2009 Infiniti G37

SEDAN

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

236,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7906848
  • VIN: JNKCV61F89M051805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Infiniti
G37 Sedan Automatic 3.7L 6-Cyl Gasoline


Key Features:
* Navigation
* Backup Sensor
* Front and Rear Parking Sensors
* Sunroof
* 7-Speed Automatic
* Adaptive Brakes
* Cruise Control
* Multifunction Steering Wheel
* Dual Zone Climate Control
* Power Steering Column



Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 5.9% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St Unit 4 North York ON M3J 1N6 AUTO PLUTO

All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

