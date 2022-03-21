2009 Jeep Patriot

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$8,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8691374

8691374 Stock #: 8689

8689 VIN: 1J4FF28B09D218689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

