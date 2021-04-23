2009 Jeep Wrangler

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$16,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6994394

6994394 Stock #: 9247

9247 VIN: 1J8GA59169L749247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.