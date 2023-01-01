Menu
2009 Lexus ES 350

73,000 KM

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

VERY LOW KM,ONE OWNER,MINT .NO ACCIDENT

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1685124774
  2. 1685124774
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9995576
  • Stock #: 8643
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G692338634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Rev Inc.

