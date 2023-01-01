2009 Lexus ES 350

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$13,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9995576

9995576 Stock #: 8643

8643 VIN: JTHBJ46G692338634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.