$9,990+ tax & licensing
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Lexus IS 250
SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
252,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10446699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,764 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2009 Lexus IS250 SPORT, white color with 252,000km (STK#6546) This vehicle was $10990 NOW ON SALE FOR $9990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Alloy door trim
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
ALLOY DASH TRIM
13 TOTAL SPEAKERS
14.1 STEERING RATIO
194 WATTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
10 WHEEL SPOKES
V TIRE SPEED RATING
45 TIRE PROFILE
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
225 TIRE WIDTH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5