2009 Lincoln MKS

201,225 KM

Details Description Features

$7,588

+ tax & licensing
$7,588

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2009 Lincoln MKS

2009 Lincoln MKS

AWD GOOD RUNNING CONDITION.

2009 Lincoln MKS

AWD GOOD RUNNING CONDITION.

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$7,588

+ taxes & licensing

201,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8681390
  • VIN: 1LNHM94R39G604419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,225 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE.  $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-XXXX

416-398-3500

