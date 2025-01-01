$4,950+ taxes & licensing
2009 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
Used
192,288KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BK32F191230997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,288 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
