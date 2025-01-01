Menu
Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in North York, ON

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

192,288 KM

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12842287

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,288KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BK32F191230997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,288 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
