$3,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
3.0L
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
3.0L
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
201,523KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDGF81X69F257946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,523 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2009 mercedis c300awdneed transmission automatic please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carview Motors
2016 Ford Focus SE 104,725 KM $9,850 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL 236,523 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX 102,523 KM $22,950 + tax & lic
Email Carview Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Call Dealer
416-665-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class