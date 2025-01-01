$6,950+ tax & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDGF81X99F281366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1413
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Mercedes Benz C-300 4MATIC *** Very well maintained Black on Black **** FULL POWER GROUP including POWER SUNROOF *** HEATED LEATHER SEATS ***** NAVIGATION **** AFTERMARKET APPLE/ ANDROID CARPLAY and REVERSE CAMERA **** ALLOY WHEELS and so much more.
*** CARFAX CLEAN *****
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.27 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Front fog lights
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Alloy door trim
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Front struts
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
2 REAR HEADRESTS
MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
SINGLE LEFT REAR FOG LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
