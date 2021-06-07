2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7220186

7220186 Stock #: 6196

6196 VIN: WDDGF81X59F306196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

