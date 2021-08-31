Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mercedes-Benz CL550

143,102 KM

Details Description Features

$19,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz CL550

2009 Mercedes-Benz CL550

//AMG | DISTRONIC | MERCEDES SERVICED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz CL550

//AMG | DISTRONIC | MERCEDES SERVICED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

143,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7668016
  • Stock #: 3488
  • VIN: WDDEJ86X09A023488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 143,102 KM

Vehicle Description

** ONE OF THE BEST CARS EVER MADE! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **

** LOCAL ONTARIO, NO ACCIDENTS, FULLY SERVICED AT MERCEDES BENZ! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ERFoUI7ihHKqDXjT7eZcunuXm0YrEimJ

 

** ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, NIGHT VISION, HEATED AND VENTED SEATS, DYNAMIC SEATS, SOFT CLOSE DOOTS, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PARKING GUIDANCE, AUTONOMOUS INT. CRUISE CONT. PLUS (DISTRONIC PLUS), BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AIRMATIC DUAL CONTROL / AIR SUSPENSION SEMI-ACTIVE, COMAND DVD APS USA WITH NAVIGATION, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM, NIGHT VIEW ASSIST, BI-XENON HEADLICHT W.ACTVIE CURVELIGHT RIGHT-DRIVE, CORNERING ILLUMINATION, TRIM PIECES - ASH TREE WOOD BLACK, 19" AMG SPOKE WHEELS ALL-ROUND, LEATHER/NAPPA/SEMI-ANILINE - BLACK/ANTHRACITE, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM,DVD CHANGER, HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM, INTERIOR LIGHT ASSEMBLY, KEYLESS - GO AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!**

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION: 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

amg
sport
night vision
coupe
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Night Vision
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2013 BMW 3 Series //...
 173,102 KM
$12,985 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Sp...
 158,000 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Panamer...
 139,102 KM
$76,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory