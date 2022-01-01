Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

105,655 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 Avantgarde AMG Pkg NAVI PDC

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 Avantgarde AMG Pkg NAVI PDC

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

  1. 8119648
  2. 8119648
  3. 8119648
  4. 8119648
  5. 8119648
  6. 8119648
  7. 8119648
  8. 8119648
  9. 8119648
  10. 8119648
  11. 8119648
  12. 8119648
  13. 8119648
  14. 8119648
  15. 8119648
  16. 8119648
  17. 8119648
  18. 8119648
  19. 8119648
  20. 8119648
  21. 8119648
  22. 8119648
  23. 8119648
  24. 8119648
  25. 8119648
  26. 8119648
  27. 8119648
  28. 8119648
  29. 8119648
  30. 8119648
  31. 8119648
  32. 8119648
  33. 8119648
  34. 8119648
  35. 8119648
  36. 8119648
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

105,655KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8119648
  • Stock #: 432199
  • VIN: WDBUF87X29B432199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 432199
  • Mileage 105,655 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Mercedes Benz E350 4Matic Avantgarde AMG Package, Fully Loaded NAVI, Sunroof, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Rear Sunshade. Leather, Memory Seat, HD Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Drive Mode Select (Comfort & Sport), Power Tailgate, Power Seats, Power Windows, Air Conditioning.

____________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

______________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

______________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 


Located at 1170 Sheppard Ave West, Unit 36-38, Toronto, ON, M3K 2A3.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Mall

2014 BMW 5 Series 52...
 185,265 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 2.0 Pro...
 111,274 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 56,075 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

Call Dealer

647-748-XXXX

(click to show)

647-748-5755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory