2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

3.0L BlueTEC

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

3.0L BlueTEC

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9011272
  • VIN: 4JGBB25E59A514934

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof
First Aid Kit
Dual front airbags
Tire pressure loss warning system
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Dual front side-impact airbags
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Anti-theft alarm system
Split-folding rear seats
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
4MATIC all-wheel drive
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission
THERMATIC automatic climate control
Head curtain airbags for front/rear seats
Pwr windows w/express up/down
Rain-sensing intermittent heated windshield wiper system
P255/50R19 all-season tires
3.0L CDI V6 BlueTEC diesel engine
DIRECT CONTROL independent double wishbone front/rear suspension
Active bi-xenon headlamps w/washers cornering lights
PRE-SAFE -inc: reversible belt tensioners automatic closing side windows & sunroof in emergency situations

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

