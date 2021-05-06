2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-661-1515
4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4
416-661-1515
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2009 MERCEDES BENZ S450 4MATIC, SELLING AS-IS, CAR IS DRIVABLE, NEEDS WORK FOR SAFETY, WINDSHIELD IS CRACKED, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.
CARFAX : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UgC%2BxPsvST28LNl47b5%2F7WRvIfhy9gC%2F
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT:
PHONE: 416-661-1515
TEXT: 647-294-2843
E-MAIL: INFO@CROWNAUTOMOBILE.CA
ADDRESS: 14-4610 DUFFERIN ST, NORTH YORK, ON, M3H 5S4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4