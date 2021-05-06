Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Crown Automobile

416-661-1515

2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4dr Sdn 4.7L V8 4MATIC

2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4dr Sdn 4.7L V8 4MATIC

Location

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

416-661-1515

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7056005
  Stock #: 09MB271S
  VIN: WDDNF84X19A247695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 MERCEDES BENZ S450 4MATIC, SELLING AS-IS, CAR IS DRIVABLE, NEEDS WORK FOR SAFETY, WINDSHIELD IS CRACKED, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.


 


CARFAX : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UgC%2BxPsvST28LNl47b5%2F7WRvIfhy9gC%2F


 


FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT:


PHONE: 416-661-1515    


TEXT: 647-294-2843


E-MAIL: INFO@CROWNAUTOMOBILE.CA


ADDRESS: 14-4610 DUFFERIN ST, NORTH YORK, ON, M3H 5S4

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Leather Seats
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Crown Automobile

Crown Automobile

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

416-661-XXXX

416-661-1515

