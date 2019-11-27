Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

Sportback Ralliart - RECARO|HKS|UPGR8|TWIN CLUTCH

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

Sportback Ralliart - RECARO|HKS|UPGR8|TWIN CLUTCH

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 220,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4383243
  • VIN: JA3AY68V79U612121
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart AWD 2.0L Turbo Just Arrived In Our Showroom. As-Is Vehicle.

All In Price: $5,900 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 220,000 KM

Features - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Recaro Seats, HKS BOV, Magnaflow Exhaust, UPGR8 Intake, Paddle Shifters, Twin Clutch SST, Rockford Fosgate Speakers, Heated Seats, Drive Select (Eco, Sport, Manual), Bluetooth, USB, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226

Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Equalizer
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 94,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 3 Series 32...
 175,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 95,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Send A Message