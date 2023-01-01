Menu
2009 Nissan Frontier

137,000 KM

Details

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2009 Nissan Frontier

2009 Nissan Frontier

CREW CAB,ALL SERVICE RECORD,4X4,WELL MAINTAIN

2009 Nissan Frontier

CREW CAB,ALL SERVICE RECORD,4X4,WELL MAINTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9990284
  • Stock #: 7558
  • VIN: 1N6AD09W29C427558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Power Options

Power Seats

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

