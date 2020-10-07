Menu
2009 Nissan Murano

174,250 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Centreline Auto Group Inc

416-739-9800

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

SL AWD $7,995+HST+LIC FEE / CLEAN CARFAX / CERTIFIED

2009 Nissan Murano

SL AWD $7,995+HST+LIC FEE / CLEAN CARFAX / CERTIFIED

Location

Centreline Auto Group Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W - Unit #1, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-739-9800

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6021501
  • Stock #: S-582
  • VIN: JN8AZ18W69W103415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S-582
  • Mileage 174,250 KM

Vehicle Description

$7,995.+ HST+ License Fees. Nice AWD SUV , SL model with a Clean CarFax report available, automatic, AWD, sold fully certified, 5 passenger seating, automatic, full power package, steering wheel controls, keyless entry, 2 keys with remotes, bluetooth, back up camera, power seats, push button start, duel sunroofs, finished in Glacier Pearl on Tan cloth Interior. Looks and drives Like New!, Sold Fully Certified (At no charge to you). Buy with Confidence at Centreline Auto Group. Buy with our - NO HAGGLE!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! NO ADMIN FEES!! NO CERTIFICATION FEES!! ONLY $7,995 +HST+ Licence Fees. WOW WHAT DEAL!! . We have been selling Cars, Trucks and SUV's for over 25 years!! .Warranties Available for all makes and models. We are located at 5385 Steeles Ave West , (Steeles & Barmac Dr) Call for an appointment today!! 416-739-9800.OUR SERVICE DEPARTMENT IS NOW OPEN!!!View the FREE CarFax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=TzNNXl0B2UV6MObQyxog...Our Sales & Service department is located at 5385 Steeles Avenue West Unit #1. We service clients from Toronto, Markham, Newmarket, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, and the GTA. All our cars come with complete CarFax Reports and are Certified to the Highest Standards. We are OMVIC Licensed and a proud member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA).Previous out of Province. Check out our 5 star Google / Car Guru reviews : https://www.centrelineauto.ca/reviewsYou can always reach us at:Telephone: 416-739-9800Check out our full inventory at www.centrelineauto.caEmail: info@centrelineauto.caInstagram: @centrelineautoHOURS:Monday Thursday: 8AM-7PM (By appointment after 7PM)Friday: 8AM-5PMSaturday: 9AM-5PMSUNDAY BY APPOINTMENTNO-HASSLE, NO HAGGLE, NO-ADMIN FEES, NO-SAFETY FEES,JUST OUR BEST PRICE UP-FRONT

