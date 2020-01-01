Menu
2009 Nissan Pathfinder

171,860 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2009 Nissan Pathfinder

2009 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

2009 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

171,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6258519
  VIN: 5N1AR18B79C612189

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 171,860 KM

Vehicle Description

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, starting as low as 4.99% OAC*. - Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595 Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

