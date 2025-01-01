Menu
Looking for a reliable and affordable SUV thats perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this 2009 Nissan Rogue SL, $6,450 with a Safety Standard Certificate.  HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfans Auto Service Centre Ltd.

Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* Carfax available.

FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member.  Buy with confidence today!

2009 Nissan Rogue

109,393 KM

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Rogue

SL

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,393KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS58V59W174124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable SUV that's perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this 2009 Nissan Rogue SL, $6,450 with a Safety Standard Certificate.  HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd.

Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* Carfax available.

FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member.  Buy with confidence today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-782-2676

416-727-6835
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2009 Nissan Rogue