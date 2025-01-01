$6,450+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable SUV that's perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this 2009 Nissan Rogue SL, $6,450 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd.
Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* Carfax available.
FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member. Buy with confidence today!
Vehicle Features
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
