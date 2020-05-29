Menu
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2009 Nissan Versa

1.6 S

Location

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Sale Price

  • 117,101KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5079213
  • VIN: 3N1CC11E69L437265
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

