2009 Pontiac G5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9493255

9493255 VIN: 1G2AS55H797166066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

