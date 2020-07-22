Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac Vibe

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WAGON FWD - AC|ALLOY WHEELS|CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WAGON FWD - AC|ALLOY WHEELS|CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5662317
  • VIN: 5Y2SP67819Z436691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean CarFax, - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=WauZj%2fM%2fhHR0xedNGFGS28v6cheoHsz0

 

 

2009 Pontiac Vibe 4dr Wgn FWD Just Arrived In Our Showroom.

 

 

All In Price: $2,500 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 212,000 KM

 

 

Features - Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

This vehicle can be Safety Certified for an additional $599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

 

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2009 Dodge Challenge...
 102,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 150,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX STI ...
 43,000 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory