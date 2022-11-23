2009 Pontiac Vibe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9428550

9428550 VIN: 5y2sp67829z463995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 26,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.