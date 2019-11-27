Menu
2009 Porsche Cayenne

S**AWD**NAVIGATION**NO ACCIDENT**

2009 Porsche Cayenne

S**AWD**NAVIGATION**NO ACCIDENT**

Niacars

1270 Finch Ave W Unit# 7, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-655-8554

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4397187
  • Stock #: A43969
  • VIN: WP1AB29P49LA43969
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

NO ACCIDENT, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, LEATHER, NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER REAR HATCH, 5 PASSENGER, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LIFT GATE, POWER WINDOWS, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL

$0 Down, Good credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Everyone is approved Low Interest from 4.9% on OAC!
All the cars come with FREE CarFAX
Tax and Licensing is extra
Please Call or txt: 416-655-8554 before your visit to make sure the vehicle is still available.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

