2009 Porsche Cayenne

NO ACCIDENT, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, LEATHER, NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER REAR HATCH, 5 PASSENGER, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LIFT GATE, POWER WINDOWS, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL
$0 Down, Good credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Everyone is approved Low Interest from 4.9% on OAC!
All the cars come with FREE CarFAX
Tax and Licensing is extra
Please Call or txt: 416-655-8554 before your visit to make sure the vehicle is still available.
Niacars Inc.
1270 Finch Avenue W. Unit # 7 North York, ON. M3J-3J7
Buy with confidence
Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA
Free Carproof will come with all of our cars
Building a long term relationship is our goal!
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Proximity Key
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Warranty
-
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.