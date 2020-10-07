+ taxes & licensing
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2009 Porsche Cayenne, a Great COndition SUV from Legendary Automaker Porsche ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2009 Porsche Cayenne comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 273 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING AUDIO SYSTEM. Well Reviewed: "...the 2009 Porsche Cayenne is a brilliantly engineered and thoroughly competent SUV for families on the (rapid) move," (edumunds.com). "In terms of performance and handling, the 2009 Cayenne fully lives up to its Porsche heritage. With its combination of massive heft and remarkable agility," (edumunds.com). PERFECT JD POWER AND ASSOCIATE RATING 5/5. ALL WHEEL DRIVE CAPABLE ! Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
