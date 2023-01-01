Menu
2009 Smart fortwo

118,554 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2009 Smart fortwo

2009 Smart fortwo

2009 Smart fortwo

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

118,554KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10186059
  • VIN: WMEEK31X19K256115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 118,554 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Smart ForTwo Cabriolet, A Fun Compact Convertible City Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION this 2009 Smart Fortwo comes with a 1 LITRE 3 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 70 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: HEATED SEATS, CONVERTIBLE TOP, and a GREAT SO0UNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "...the 2009 Smart Fortwo is one of the smallest cars on the road, but reviewers said it’s a champ at zipping through tight city spaces. Though it’s tiny, reviewers agreed the Fortwo’s two-seat cabin is surprisingly comfortable," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"We think it's best used as a city car. Its small size makes it easy to park and allows it to easily dart in and out of traffic. Designed to offer a low cost of ownership, it's meant to get drivers from A to B without frills. With fuel mileage of 33 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway, the Smart car will appeal to commuters who make short trips by themselves," (newcartestdrive.com).

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

Comes complete with power locks and power windows.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

