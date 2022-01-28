$3,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
2009 Subaru Impreza
2.5i
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8222451
- Stock #: 4530 - 38
- VIN: JF1GH61679H819069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax, No Accidents*** 2009 Subaru Impreza AWD HB Auto 25i.
Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, AUX, CD, Traction Control, TipTronic, A/C, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks and More.
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
*****5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***** .www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.Business Hours: (Monday – Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm) excluding statutory holidays.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.