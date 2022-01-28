Menu
2009 Subaru Impreza

209,000 KM

Details

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2.5i

Location

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

209,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8222451
  • Stock #: 4530 - 38
  • VIN: JF1GH61679H819069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, No Accidents*** 2009 Subaru Impreza AWD HB Auto 25i.
Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, AUX, CD, Traction Control, TipTronic, A/C, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks and More.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 766-6226


We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.Business Hours: (Monday – Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

