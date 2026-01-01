Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Toyota Camry

224,912 KM

Details Features

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14498674

2009 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1

416-665-1000

  1. 14498674
  2. 14498674
  3. 14498674
  4. 14498674
  5. 14498674
  6. 14498674
  7. 14498674
  8. 14498674
  9. 14498674
  10. 14498674
  11. 14498674
  12. 14498674
  13. 14498674
  14. 14498674
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
224,912KM
VIN 4T1BE46KX9U841707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 300998
  • Mileage 224,912 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in North York, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 231,107 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in North York, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 201,147 KM $3,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Camry LE for sale in North York, ON
2009 Toyota Camry LE 224,912 KM $6,888 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2009 Toyota Camry