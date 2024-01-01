Menu
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment. Looking forward to seeing you !



Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.

2009 Toyota Corolla

148,100 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

Used
148,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E59C016701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1201
  • Mileage 148,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Safety

Child Seat Anchors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Interior

rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
17.4 STEERING RATIO
AUTO ON HEADLIGHTS
3.40 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

