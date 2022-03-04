Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota RAV4

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,250

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota RAV4

2009 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota RAV4

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,250

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8526506
  • Stock #: 0740
  • VIN: 2T3BK33V59W010740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE, proud UCDA members ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY!   We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE Unit 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2. Call us at (416) 742-5095 Office or Direct Line (905) 782-2676   

 

 

  // 2009 TOYOTA RAV4. Selling at $9,250.00 WITH a SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE.   TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA.  No hidden charges. The vehicle comes CERTIFIED with 36 days of Safety related. Call to book an appointment with us for a test drive at (416) 7425095 or  (905) 782-2676   **UCDA MEMBERS & OMVIC REGISTERED** 

+Vehicle was in a collision+  

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

2010 Honda Civic DX-G
 180,000 KM
$6,250 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic LX
 239,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 209,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

Call Dealer

905-782-XXXX

(click to show)

905-782-2676

Alternate Numbers
416-727-6835
Quick Links
Directions Inventory