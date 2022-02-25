Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Volkswagen City Golf

129,923 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen City Golf

2009 Volkswagen City Golf

GOOD RUNNING CONDITION.

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen City Golf

GOOD RUNNING CONDITION.

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

129,923KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8404158
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J394022257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,923 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT RUNNING CONDTION.  FINANCIN AVAILABLE.  $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

2022 Toyota Highland...
 55 KM
$62,888 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger Gre...
 158,111 KM
$9,388 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory