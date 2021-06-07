Menu
2009 Volvo C30

123,225 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

2009 Volvo C30

SUNROOF BLINDSPOT MONITOR LOCAL ONTARIO

SUNROOF BLINDSPOT MONITOR LOCAL ONTARIO

Location

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

123,225KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7319357
  Stock #: 09123
  VIN: Yv1mk382592121525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,225 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! FRESH TRADE-IN! LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE! GREAT FUEL ECONOMY! OFF WHITE ON GREY, HEATED SEATS, BLINDSPOT MONITOR, SUNROOF and more! 2 keys 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Customers,


In the interest of protecting Public Health & Safety and with the recommendations of local government due to COVID-19, AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY~CELEBRATING 26 YEARS IN BUSINESS~ALL VEHICLES SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED for an additional $795. If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, the vehicle is AS-IS and not drivable*VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details ~We SERVICE what we SELL~TRADE-IN’s WELCOME~

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Exterior Mirrors

