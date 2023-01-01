Menu
<p><strong>VEHICLE: 2009 VOLVO S40</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>FEATURES: C</strong></p><p>HEATED SEATS</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>       <strong>CERTIFIED</strong> </p><p>--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.</p><p>--    Fully Certified.</p><p> </p><p>       <strong>ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES</strong></p><p>--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.</p><p>--     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><p>--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE</p><p> </p><p>        <strong>LOCATION</strong></p><p>--     Were located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)</p><p> </p><p><strong>        ANTEPLI CARS</strong></p><p> _      website : www.anteplicars.com</p><p> </p><p>--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p>--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)</p><p> </p><p>-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.</p><p>-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,</p><p>-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70</p><p>-- Hours Of Operation:</p><p><strong>Monday-Friday:</strong> 10:00am - 7:00pm</p><p><strong>Saturday:</strong> 10:00am - 6:00 pm</p><p><strong>Sunday:</strong>  11:00am - 4:00pm</p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.</p>

278,883 KM

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN YV1MS382692459421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

