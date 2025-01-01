Menu
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*CHEAP WINTER BEATER*IMMACULATE SHAPE* </p><p> </p><p>2009 VOLVO S40 SEDAN FWD FOR SALE!! CHEAP WINTER BEATER WITH LOTS OF RELIABILITY AND NO RUST OR DAMAGE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE GREAT PRICE OF $5,399 + TAX AND LICENSING!! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** </p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2009 Volvo S40

277,470 KM

$5,599

+ tax & licensing
2009 Volvo S40

2.4L I5 *SAFETY INCLU*EXCELLENT COND*

12470935

2009 Volvo S40

2.4L I5 *SAFETY INCLU*EXCELLENT COND*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
277,470KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1MS382092441495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,470 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*CHEAP WINTER BEATER*IMMACULATE SHAPE* 

 

2009 VOLVO S40 SEDAN FWD FOR SALE!! CHEAP WINTER BEATER WITH LOTS OF RELIABILITY AND NO RUST OR DAMAGE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE GREAT PRICE OF $5,399 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
205/55R16 all-season tires

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Security alarm system
Front/rear cupholders
Pwr windows w/auto up/down

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Front foglights
12V outlet
Side-impact protection system airbags (SIPS)-inc: front seat mounted side airbags
Inflatable curtain (IC)
(5) 3-point seat belts w/outboard pretensioners/front force-limiters
Comfort chassis
2.4L DOHC 20-valve aluminum I5 engine
5-speed Geartronic automatic transmission-inc: Auto-Stick

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
$5,599

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2009 Volvo S40