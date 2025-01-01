$5,599+ tax & licensing
2009 Volvo S40
2.4L I5 *SAFETY INCLU*EXCELLENT COND*
2009 Volvo S40
2.4L I5 *SAFETY INCLU*EXCELLENT COND*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$5,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 277,470 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*CHEAP WINTER BEATER*IMMACULATE SHAPE*
2009 VOLVO S40 SEDAN FWD FOR SALE!! CHEAP WINTER BEATER WITH LOTS OF RELIABILITY AND NO RUST OR DAMAGE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE GREAT PRICE OF $5,399 + TAX AND LICENSING!!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904