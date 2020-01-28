Menu
2010 Acura CSX

Tech Pkg

2010 Acura CSX

Tech Pkg

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-742-5095

Sale Price

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,192KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4570017
  • Stock #: 10967645
  • VIN: 2HHFD5F77AH200285
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $200

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE, proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY!


WE'RE LOCATED AT 100 TURBINE DRIVE, UNIT 1. NORTH YORK, ONT.

M9L 2S2. Phone: 416-727- 6835.


2010 ACURA CSX, nice & clean, brown colour.


127,192 km, the Price $5,999

The Certificate, TAX AND LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA. No hidden charges.

Financing Available COME SEE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS.


Please call to book an appointment to see and test drive.

(416)-727-6835 at 100 Turbine Dr. unit 1, North York, Ontario

M9L-2S2.


Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps

