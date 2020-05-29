Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

2010 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto 2WD w/Tech Pkg

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5090882
  • Stock #: 060420
  • VIN: 19UUA8F51AA800996
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Accident Free, Local Ontario Vehicle, Front Wheel Drive, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheel, Heated Seat, Power Seat, Heated Seat, Fog Light and Much More!!! ***Multli-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $699, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://www.autopiacars.ca/ **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at Autopia Cars.Ca

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

