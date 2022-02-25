Menu
2010 Audi TT

73,728 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

2010 Audi TT

2010 Audi TT

2.0T Coupe Heated Seats Alcantara Interior Clean Carfax

2010 Audi TT

2.0T Coupe Heated Seats Alcantara Interior Clean Carfax

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,728KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8415237
  • Stock #: 004269
  • VIN: TRUBFAFK8A1004269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 004269
  • Mileage 73,728 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Audi TT 2.0T Coupe Premium Quattro, Leather/Alcantara Interior, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fiber Front Splitter, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Spoiler. Clean Carfax.

____________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

______________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

______________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 


Located at 1170 Sheppard Ave West, Unit 36-38, Toronto, ON, M3K 2A3.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

