2010 BMW X3

145,037 KM

Details Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

2010 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

145,037KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10215969
  • Stock #: E53751
  • VIN: WBXPC7C44AWE53751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,037 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rails
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Rear roof spoiler
Halogen free-form fog lights
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Black side window frame trim

Safety

Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Rollover Sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
All-position 3-point safety belts
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Safety belt force limiters
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Dual-resonance intake system
hill descent control (HDC)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Twin chrome exhaust tips

Interior

Tilt/telescopic steering column
Coded driveaway protection
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Cruise control integrated in steering wheel
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Locking illuminated glovebox

Seating

Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable)

Comfort

Manual air conditioning w/micro filter

Additional Features

RDS
lights on
automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
trailer stability control
P235/55R17 all-season tires
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Body-colour pwr heated blue-tinted mirrors
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor
heated washer jets
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
Dashboard centre storage compartment
Sun visors w/vanity mirrors & slide covers
door unlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Titanium light trim
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Front chrome grille w/graphite kidney bars
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Cup holders integrated in front/rear armrests & front fascia
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
3-stage heated 6-way manually-adjustable front bucket seats w/active headrests
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC)
Chrome plated door entry sills w/BMW
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability
auxiliary audio input in armrest storage
17 x 8 V spoke alloy wheels (style 279)
3.0L DOHC 24-valve 215-HP I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
(6) speakers w/(2) subwoofers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

