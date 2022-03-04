Menu
2010 BMW X6

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

xDrive35i - LOW KMS|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA

Location

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8526707
  • VIN: 5UXFG4C52AL226429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 BMW X6 xDrive35i - Low KMs, No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, 2 Keys ***Safety Certified Vehicle*** Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 96,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu & Shona. 

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ .

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:  

1) Ontario Safety Certification 

2) CARFAX (full vehicle history) 

3) 36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty.

Business Hours:  

Monday : Friday 10am - 8pm 

Saturday :10am - 5pm 

Sunday : 12pm - 5pm

Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls 

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

