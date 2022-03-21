Menu
2010 BMW X6

97,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2010 BMW X6

2010 BMW X6

xDrive35i - SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|HEATEDSEATS

2010 BMW X6

xDrive35i - SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|HEATEDSEATS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

97,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8715263
  • VIN: 5UXFG4C52AL226429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 97,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 BMW X6 xDrive35i - No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, 2 Keys ***AS-IS Vehicle*** Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 97,500 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Urdu & Shona. 

(416) 7-Monaco 

(416) 766-6226 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Address: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:  

Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm 

Saturday : 10am - 5pm 

Sunday :  By Appointments Only

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

