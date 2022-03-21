$16,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
2010 BMW X6
xDrive35i - SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|HEATEDSEATS
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8715263
- VIN: 5UXFG4C52AL226429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 97,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 BMW X6 xDrive35i - No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, 2 Keys ***AS-IS Vehicle*** Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 97,500 KM.
We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Urdu & Shona.
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : By Appointments Only
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.