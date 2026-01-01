$5,988+ taxes & licensing
2010 Cadillac CTS
2010 Cadillac CTS
Location
MA Capital Automotive
1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5
647-612-4080
$5,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a touch of luxury with all-weather capability? MA Capital Automotive is excited to present this sophisticated 2010 Cadillac CTS sedan. This meticulously maintained vehicle is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its iconic Cadillac styling and a comfortable interior, this CTS offers a driving experience that’s both engaging and refined. This sedan is a testament to Cadillac's commitment to quality and performance.
This 2010 Cadillac CTS is equipped with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling and control in various driving conditions. It's a perfect blend of practicality and prestige.
Here are a few features that are sure to impress:
- Powerful Performance: Experience a responsive and engaging drive with the CTS's robust engine, delivering spirited performance whenever you need it.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer Canadian winters with ease, thanks to the added traction and stability of the all-wheel drive system, ensuring a secure and controlled ride in any weather.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfortable and refined cabin, designed with premium materials and offering a driving experience that is sure to please.
- Sophisticated Design: Make a statement on the road with the CTS's distinctive Cadillac styling, exuding elegance and timeless appeal.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MA Capital Automotive
Email MA Capital Automotive
MA Capital Automotive
Call Dealer
647-612-XXXX(click to show)
647-612-4080
Alternate Numbers437-328-1010
+ taxes & licensing>
647-612-4080