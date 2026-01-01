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<p>Looking for a touch of luxury with all-weather capability? MA Capital Automotive is excited to present this sophisticated 2010 Cadillac CTS sedan. This meticulously maintained vehicle is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its iconic Cadillac styling and a comfortable interior, this CTS offers a driving experience that’s both engaging and refined. This sedan is a testament to Cadillacs commitment to quality and performance.</p><p>This 2010 Cadillac CTS is equipped with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling and control in various driving conditions. Its a perfect blend of practicality and prestige.</p><p>Here are a few features that are sure to impress:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful Performance:</strong> Experience a responsive and engaging drive with the CTSs robust engine, delivering spirited performance whenever you need it.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters with ease, thanks to the added traction and stability of the all-wheel drive system, ensuring a secure and controlled ride in any weather.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfortable and refined cabin, designed with premium materials and offering a driving experience that is sure to please.</li><li><strong>Sophisticated Design:</strong> Make a statement on the road with the CTSs distinctive Cadillac styling, exuding elegance and timeless appeal.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2010 Cadillac CTS

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Cadillac CTS

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14022040

2010 Cadillac CTS

Location

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

647-612-4080

  1. 1777594744764
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  4. 1777594746059
  5. 1777594746492
  6. 1777594746893
  7. 1777594747299
  8. 1777594747735
  9. 1777594748134
  10. 1777594748534
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$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
134,000KM
VIN 1G6DG5EG8A0105843

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a touch of luxury with all-weather capability? MA Capital Automotive is excited to present this sophisticated 2010 Cadillac CTS sedan. This meticulously maintained vehicle is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its iconic Cadillac styling and a comfortable interior, this CTS offers a driving experience that’s both engaging and refined. This sedan is a testament to Cadillac's commitment to quality and performance.

This 2010 Cadillac CTS is equipped with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling and control in various driving conditions. It's a perfect blend of practicality and prestige.

Here are a few features that are sure to impress:

  • Powerful Performance: Experience a responsive and engaging drive with the CTS's robust engine, delivering spirited performance whenever you need it.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer Canadian winters with ease, thanks to the added traction and stability of the all-wheel drive system, ensuring a secure and controlled ride in any weather.
  • Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfortable and refined cabin, designed with premium materials and offering a driving experience that is sure to please.
  • Sophisticated Design: Make a statement on the road with the CTS's distinctive Cadillac styling, exuding elegance and timeless appeal.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MA Capital Automotive

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

Call Dealer

647-612-XXXX

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647-612-4080

Alternate Numbers
437-328-1010
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$5,988

+ taxes & licensing>

MA Capital Automotive

647-612-4080

2010 Cadillac CTS