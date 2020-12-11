Menu
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

180,000 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
4WD Crew Cab LT |Back up | GREAT CONDITION

4WD Crew Cab LT |Back up | GREAT CONDITION

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

180,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6311541
  • Stock #: 1544
  • VIN: 3GNVKFE08AG141544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Cashmere
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1544
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LT Crew cab 4WD Black on Grey comes with Back up camera and low km and great condition , clean carfax , if you looking for nice pickup you are more than welcome to Auto Epix our professional sales team is waiting to assist you .


No documentation No hidden fees. Financing and warranty available on all vehicles.all automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-748-1888 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday By appointment

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Passenger Airbag
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

