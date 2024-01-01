Menu
<p>2010 Chevrolet 3500 135 Express Bucket Van - $28,500</p><br><br><p>Specifications:</p><br><br><p>Year: 2010</p><br><p>Odometer: 188,000 KM</p><br><p>Transmission: Automatic</p><br><p>Engine: 8 Cylinder, 4.8 L</p><br><p>Fuel Type: Flex Fuel Capability</p><br><p>Drivetrain: RWD</p><br><p>Body Style: Van</p><br><p>Doors: 3</p><br><p>Colors: Exterior - White, Interior - Gray</p><br><p>Passengers: 2</p><br><p>Features:</p><br><br><p>Air Conditioning</p><br><p>35.5 ft Ladder Bucket (total working height 48.5 ft)</p><br><p>Certified</p><br><p>Excellent Condition</p><br><p>Financing and Warranty Available</p><br><p>Contact Information:</p><br><br><p>Name: Abraham</p><br><p>Phone: 416-428-7411</p><br><p>Business Name: A and A Truck Sale</p><br><p>Address: 916 Caledonia Rd, Toronto</p><br><br><p>Interested parties are encouraged to contact Abraham at A and A Truck Sale for more details or to arrange a test drive.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715114934448_3032487639828958 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2010 Chevrolet Express

188,000 KM

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van RWD 3500 135"

2010 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van RWD 3500 135"

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
VIN 1GC2GTBA4A1146070

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 146070
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Fixed Mast Antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Retained accessory pwr
Front passenger assist handle
Black vinyl steering wheel

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr steering
3.42 axle ratio
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler

Energy-absorbing steering column
Single note horn
Child safety seat top tether anchor

Single rectangular auto halogen headlamps

coolant temp
Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
average speed
key-in-ignition
fuel level
timer
Front license plate provisions
engine hours
oil life
Dual black fold-away manual mirrors w/adjustable glass & flat mirror over convex mirror
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wet-arm washer system
Panel trim on rear side & rear doors
Front compartment cloth headliner
Front/rear dome lamps w/front door-actuated switches
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Child safety locks on side loading doors
Front/side cargo door guard beams
Front/rear black painted bumpers w/rear entry assist step
LT245/75R16-E all-season BSW tires
Winch-type spare tire carrier located under rear body
Right-side 60/40 swing-out side cargo door
Moulded plastic black grille w/integral centre emblem
Solar-Ray light tinted glass on all windows
Fully opening rear cargo doors w/hidden hinges
(3) cup holders on engine console cover
(2) aux 12-volt pwr outlets w/covers on engine console cover
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Scissor-type jack & wheel wrench located at RH rear of vehicle
105-amp alternator (N/A w/LMM Engine or C69 Rear Air Conditioning)
4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 engine -inc: 105 amp alternator
600-CCA maintenance free battery w/rundown protection
4355 kgs (9600 lbs) GVWR
fuel used
ice warning
maintenance reminders
Corrosion protection -inc: 2-sided galvanized steel (except roof)
7-stage phosphate bath
anti-chip coating on lower body area
average economy
tire pressure monitor (does not monitor spare)
Warning tones -inc: headlights on
Driver info centre -inc: fuel range

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Chevrolet Express