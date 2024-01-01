2010 Chevrolet Express

$28,500+ tax & licensing
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
Vehicle Details
Vehicle Description
2010 Chevrolet 3500 135" Express Bucket Van - $28,500
Specifications:
Features:
Air Conditioning
35.5 ft Ladder Bucket (total working height 48.5 ft)
Certified
Excellent Condition
Financing and Warranty Available
Contact Information:
Name: Abraham
Phone: 416-428-7411
Business Name: A and A Truck Sale
Address: 916 Caledonia Rd, Toronto
Interested parties are encouraged to contact Abraham at A and A Truck Sale for more details or to arrange a test drive.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
416-787-7888
